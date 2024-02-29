O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 503,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greif by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Greif’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

