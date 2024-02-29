O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,692 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of PROG worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROG by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of PROG by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:PRG opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

