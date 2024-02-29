O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,546 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 107.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,566.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,598.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,458.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,412.85.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

