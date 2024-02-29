NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $469,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $776.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $614.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

