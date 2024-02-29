Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NCDL opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

