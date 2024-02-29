Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 1318302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $82,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nutanix by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,373,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

