Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $76.00 at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Nutanix Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $42,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

