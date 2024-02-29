NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.90

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 117326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 225.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

