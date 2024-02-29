NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.99. 1,425,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,824,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $733.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NuScale Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NuScale Power by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

