Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.89. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.
In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
