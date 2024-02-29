Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.89. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Novanta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Novanta by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novanta

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.