Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $245,065. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $329,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

