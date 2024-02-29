Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,938 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $71,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $32,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.40.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.