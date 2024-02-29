Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Nordstrom has raised its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

