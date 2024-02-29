Nordson’s (NDSN) Sector Weight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

NDSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.43.

Nordson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $266.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordson has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.39 and a 200 day moving average of $240.31.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

