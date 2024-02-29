Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,393 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

