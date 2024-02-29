Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 504,765 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,196 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 504,765 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $228,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,790 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

