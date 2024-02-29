Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 465,792 Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,792 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 51.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 66,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

KCGI stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

