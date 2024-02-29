Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,279,764 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GSK by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GSK by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,917,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,992,000 after buying an additional 1,735,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,107,000 after buying an additional 1,291,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.