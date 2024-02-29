Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,120 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of NICE by 60.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NICE by 148.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.55.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $245.26 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

