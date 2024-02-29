Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

