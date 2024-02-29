Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Diebold Nixdorf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBD. FMR LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBD shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 3.3 %

DBD stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

