Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $816.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $526.54 and a 200-day moving average of $359.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $1,077.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.20.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

