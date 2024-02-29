Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $4.30 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,990 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $259,080,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $84,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,364 shares of company stock worth $107,403,394 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $295.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.61. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.