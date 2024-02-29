Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,568 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Plug Power worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 30.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

