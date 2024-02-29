Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wix.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $139.29 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 253.25, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

