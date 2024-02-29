Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 142,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 168,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE AB opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91.
AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
AllianceBernstein Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
