Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading 7.6% Higher

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 156,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,632,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.
NKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
In related news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nkarta by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
