Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Nicolet Bankshares has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $85.20.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $406,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,589.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $406,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,589.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $76,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,748 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

NIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

