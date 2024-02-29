Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,487,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,554,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

