Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Ann Mather Sells 3,673 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NFLX opened at $596.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $605.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

