Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.94. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,247.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

