Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

SSTK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

