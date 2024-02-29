Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $632.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,666 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 793,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,477,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,856,000 after purchasing an additional 435,592 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

