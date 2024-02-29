Needham & Company LLC Boosts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $15.50

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,509. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

