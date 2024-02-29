Needham & Company LLC Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $315.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.09.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 13.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $309.22 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $318.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

