NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Volume Hits $487.18 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 billion and $487.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00006391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00021009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.91571743 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 361 active market(s) with $506,170,503.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.