Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 842 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,079,000 after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,362,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,078,000 after acquiring an additional 96,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.82 and a 200 day moving average of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

