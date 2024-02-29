Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,273 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,422.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 595,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

LVS opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

