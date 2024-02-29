Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,711 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 60,267 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.1 %

BHP Group stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

