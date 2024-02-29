Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $176.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.34.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

