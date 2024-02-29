National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.560 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 241,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,715. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

