National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

NHI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.02%.

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78,898 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

