National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NGG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

National Grid Trading Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.10 on Friday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24.

About National Grid

(Get Free Report

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.