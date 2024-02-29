National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
NYSE:NGG opened at $66.10 on Friday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
