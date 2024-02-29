National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 38.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.80. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $300.07 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

