National Bankshares Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.75

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 112.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$7.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.69.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8769231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

