National Bank Financial Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$40.54 on Tuesday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$39.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.88. The stock has a market cap of C$46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -148.95%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

