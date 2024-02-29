National Bank Financial Weighs in on Empire’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.
Empire Stock Performance
Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.
Empire Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
About Empire
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
