Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,116 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.18% of Nasdaq worth $50,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nasdaq by 173.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,738,000 after buying an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.