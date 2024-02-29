NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.