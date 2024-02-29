Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $10.16. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 1,486,871 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNOX

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.